Okowa’s spokesman, Ifeajika buries mum

Kindly Share This Story:

The remains of Mrs. Eunice Ifeajika, mother of Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have been buried in Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

The deceased passed on February 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was aged 84.

Rev. Fr. Charles Okeke in a homily during the funeral Mass in honour of the deceased at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Illah, Thursday, urged Christians to always take care of their loved ones while they are alive.

READ ALSO: Madagascar sacks health minister after coronavirus squabble

He said the death of a Christian is a holy Passover and urged them not to mourn like those who do not have hope.

“When you remember that you played your role when the person was alive you will be comforted so let us do well in taking care of our loved ones while they are alive.

“As Christians, we are like pilgrims on earth and a day like this will come in our lives. When you lose loved ones, they have not passed away, but passed over,” Fr. Okeke said.

Governor Okowa who led top government functionaries to the funeral reception, commiserated with the deceased’s family and thanked God for the exemplary life of the deceased.

Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije; Commissioner for Basic Education, Chief Patrick Ukah; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; Vice-Chancellor Delta State University, Professor Andy Egwunyenga; Professor Temi Akporono; Chief of Staff Government House, Chief David Edevbie; Comrade and Mrs. Mike Okeme; Barr. Eugene Uzum; Permanent Secretary, Government House, and Protocol, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje among others graced the event.

Others include President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mr. Mustapha Isah; Management and staff of the News Agency of Nigeria among others.

In his tribute, Ifeajika said his mother was highly enamoured of peace and good neighborliness and recalled how she taught him that humility, honesty and responsibility are golden.

“I learnt from my dear mother that industry, courage, candour, gentleness, and discipline are hallmarks of a man.

“She equally inculcated in us the fear of God, piety, and love for one another and that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. I promise to pass on these virtues my dear mother,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the clergy and parishioners for coming to identify with them in their moment of grief.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: