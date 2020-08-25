Okowa Salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 64

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocked 64 on Monday.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, lauded Sultan Abubakar for his efforts at promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity and development of the country.

He said that Nigerians were grateful to the Sultan for his contributions in building bridges of unity, peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among the citizenry.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I felicitate with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sokoto Emirate Council, the Government and people of Sokoto State on the occasion of your 64th birth anniversary.

“Your usual timely and wise counseling on national issues keeps us – leaders and followers – in check at all times.

“We celebrate your outstanding and exemplary role as head of Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We also appreciate your support for education in Nigeria as a panacea to end insurgency, promotion and protection of human life and dignity of man.

“As you continue to use your exalted throne to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across our nation, be assured of the support, partnership and cooperation of the government and people of Delta.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah grants you many more years of good health to continue your sublime and immeasurable services to the nation,” Okowa said.

