Okowa salutes IBB at 79

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has congratulated former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he clocks 79 years .

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor congratulated the elder statesman on attaining the new age and commended him for his commitment to the unity and growth of the country.

He thanked the former President for his contributions to nation-building, recalling that it was during his administration that a number of states, including Delta, were created.

“At 79, your contributions to nation-building reverberates across the nooks and crannies of our great nation and as Deltans in particular, we can’t thank you enough for creating our state in 1991.

“As we mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of Delta, we recall with gratitude your exemplary and legendary contributions in making it a reality.

“The benefits of state creation no doubt, have manifested tremendously in the lives of over five million Deltans who live and do business in our state which has impacted positively in the economic, infrastructural and human capital development of our people.

“I must also commend you for your fearless contributions to national issues and your strategic support to the genuine efforts towards making our nation great.

“As a military officer, you had an illustrious career which culminated in your becoming Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“As a national icon and elder statesman, we hold you in high esteem for granting the most important wish of Deltans at the time you did,” the governor stated.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily congratulate you, our great leader and elder statesman, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, on your 79th birth anniversary.

“As a distinguished leader and statesman, you served the nation diligently by ensuring the unity of our country through the promotion of harmony and tolerance in spite of our obvious diversity.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to uphold and guide you in all your future endeavours,” he added.

