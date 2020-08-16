Breaking News
Okowa reaffirms support for underprivileged children’s education

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reaffirmed his support to strengthen the educational standard of underprivileged and orphaned children in the State.

Okowa made this known in a letter through the Ministry of Basic and secondary education granting formal approval to Clever minds Nursery and Primary School Edjeba in Warri.

Recall that Governor Okowa visited Clever minds Nursery and Primary School in 2018 and promised to provide the required assistance needed to make the school project a success after being conducted round the school premises.

In his remarks, the founder clever minds nursery and the primary school Mr. Zion oshiobugie thanked the Governor for being a father to the downtrodden noting that the license and approval will enable the school to seek more grants to help more Orphaned children.

“The school educates orphans/Vulnerable children for free and other rural dwellers for a low cost of $33 per year”. He added.

