Okowa, Otuaro have done more for Egbema Kingdom — Asekutu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Intelligence Gathering/Community Development, Capt Smart Asekutu (retd) has said the Okowa/Otuaro administration has done more for Egbema Kingdom, Warri North of the state, than the predecessors, adding: “The future holds more from Okowa who deserves Egbema Kingdom’s maximum support”.

Asekutu, also from Egbema, had commended the Edmund Tiemo-led Egbema Leaders of Thought for peacefully channelling their requests, including Marginal Oil Fields in their terrain to the Delta State Government through a courtesy call on Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro.

He said, “Egbema, despite being still miles away from development, has never had it so good from Delta State Government under Okowa/Otuaro.

“Under James Ibori, the Egbema people had one political appointee. Under Emmanuel Uduaghan, we got a commissioner, six months to exit of the administration. But under the Okowa/Otuaro administration, Egbema Kingdom has over 10 political appointees, including a former Executive Director, Projects in DESOPADEC. During this Okowa/Otuaro administration, major Egbema communities such as Tsekelewu and Opuama have up to four projects. During the 2019 floods, Governor Okowa sent relief materials and funds to Egbema communities.

“No governor has bothered to visit Egbema communities. But Governor Okowa personally embarked on a visit to Egbema Kingdom to inaugurate a completed project but was turned back by siltation in the only river route, which made further movement impossible.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: