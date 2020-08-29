Okolugbo debunks rumor, says NNU has no conflicting Caretaker Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The air is always quick to carry every word, sentence and verbal collocations released to it, to different ends of the earth.

So was it so quick to carry the canard that there was a conflicting Caretaker Committee in Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU.

Fixing the purported hypothetical submissions, by fake news purveyors, the Chairman of the NNU electoral Committee, Sir Ken Okolugbo, in an Interview with Ndokwa Reporters, opined that: “We don’t have a conflicting Caretaker Committee, the truth about it is that, we have credible Ndokwa Children, who put together a Caretaker Committee, why they put together this Caretaker Committee was because it was the case of doctrine of necessity.

“Don’t forget that when my electoral committee was inaugurated, we were supposed to have done the election 60 days before the expiration of the executive led by High Chief Benson Opone, but we couldn’t do it because of the pandemic, that was the height of the Coronavirus attack in the nation, where everywhere was on lockdown.

“In the wisdom of some Ndokwa Sons, like High Chief Justice Obi, Prof. Okecha, Pharm. Enebeli, Johnson Opone, and so many other credible sons and daughters of Ndokwa who were former Presidents of NNU, who came together to setup the committee led by Dr. Tabs Tabowei, a very credible Ndokwa man, and looking at those who put together the Caretaker Committee together you cannot fault them.

“These are a very prominent credible sons and daughters, you cannot fault them. If you remove them from the Ndokwa equation, you cannot be talking of the union. That’s the only Caretaker Committee that is on ground.

“People should learn to accept that in every situation, that where we don’t have a substantive executive, we don’t want to have a lacuna, which is while we want to have this election and put all these issues behind us.”

