Ojaayo’s platform strengthens e-commerce business in Africa

In line with the ease of doing business globally with the help of technology, an online store, Ojaayo, is set to promote e-commerce business in Nigeria and Africa as a whole with a platform well studied and designed before it was launched in 2017.

It was revealed that this platform would not only make buying and selling easy for customers, it has a way of bridging the issue of trust between merchant and buyer relationship in business transaction.

Speaking why the platform was launched, the CEO, Ojaayo, Ikechukwu Madu said that before the platform was launched in 2017, they closely studied the operation of e-commerce in Nigeria and came up with the best possible option to improve and overcome some of its difficulties.

Madu said that we wanted an e-commerce system that would be designed to solve the issues of trust between merchants and buyers. “We wanted a platform where merchants can sell at a cheaper rate to us while buyers get affordable, durable goods. It’s that simple, and that’s what we set out to achieve and I believe we are on track.”

According to him, we make the platform flexible for all users and we have recorded huge success since its lunch.

“All you need do to become a vendor, is to visit ojaayo.com, and start uploading your products. Buyers visit the site and select the particular product or products and buy. It’s that easy. The products sold on our website are generally affordable. Besides that, our vendors often offer discounts on their products, more often than you would get on other e-commerce platforms. We often notify our customers on new discounts and flash sales so they don’t miss any bargain opportunity”.

He said, “You can bargain in real time on any product. This is a first of its kind in the Nigerian e-commerce industry and maybe even the world. You see what you like, you click on it and you can bargain if the price is not suitable for you. The process is user-friendly and interactive so anyone can use it seamlessly. For individuals who wish to be vendors, registration is absolutely free and you have to upload, sell unlimited number of products. Yes, we do charge commissions on each sale but only when the vendor has sold, so he or she has nothing to lose really. Anyone can be a vendor so long as you have products to sell. We have a Buy Now, Pay Later Service for customers. Yes, our shoppers can buy a product and pay for it later. We are the first e-commerce site to offer credit services to customers. We also have an option for installment payment, Buy Now and Pay Small Small. This is another first too. You see we are very different from other e-commerce stores. There are a lot of other unique features to such as our affiliate marketing programme where buyers can also earn money and our Escrow Protection / 7 days return policy where buyers can return goods they are not satisfied with and get a full refund.”

