Oil workers suspend strike as FG agrees to resume salaries payment

By Michael Eboh

Oil workers in agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, yesterday night, suspended their strike after meeting with the Accountant General of the Federation.

A source in the meeting between executive members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, and the Accountant-General, told Vanguard that an agreement was reached with the Federal Government to immediately pay the oil workers the three months salaries owed them using the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, GIFMIS, platform.

The source stated that it was also agreed that a new date be fixed for issues surrounding enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, to be addressed.

The source said: “We have just finished an impromptu meeting with the Accountant General of the Federation. We resolved as follows: That our three months salary arrears be paid through GIFMIS platform. The OAGF has commenced the process of payment effective this night (17th August).

“That all affected agencies are to submit a copy of the letter OAGF sent to them and the soft copy of salary upload for May, June and July 2020.

“That a new date will be fixed for all stakeholders to meet and discuss concerns surrounding our enrollment on the IPPIS platform.

“With this development, the strike is hereby suspended. Thank you for your solidarity always.”

The oil workers, had last Wednesday, declared a three-day warning strike and planned to commence a total strike afterwards, if their demands were not met.

The workers were protesting the decision of the Federal Government to withhold their salaries since May 2020, following their (oil workers) refusal to enrol on the IPPIS platform.

