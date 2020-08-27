Ogun promises to deliver 2,500 housing units in four years

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

As part of efforts to reduce the housing deficit in Ogun state, the state government has declared its determination to construct and deliver no fewer than 2,500 housing units across the state.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi, who made this known on Thursday, while briefing newsmen in his office at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital said that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was highly committed to providing housing units to the residents of the state at affordable prices.

He added that his ministry had commenced clearing of sites for the housing estates across the state. While declaring that Ogun has the best housing and mortgage policy in the country, the Commissioner said work on the construction of 130 housing units for the civil servants was at the completion stage.

Omoniyi revealed that under the GRA resettlement Scheme, housing units will be constructed in Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, Soyindo, Ilaro, Ota, and Kobape towns.

He said, no fewer than 947 artisans have been engaged at different sites of some of the housing schemes through direct labour, adding that about 25,000 artisans will be engaged at various locations of housing projects of the ministry.

He said, “the Housing Ministry under the Dapo Abiodun-led administration is targeting to build at least 2,500 units in four years. The governor gave us this mandate and asked us to make the houses affordable to the people, especially the civil servants”.

“The last two administrations in the state managed to build 1,253 housing units in eight years, but we want to surpass this by ensuring that we deliver various types of housing units in four years.

We have in our schemes, two-bedroom expandable, three-bedroom carcass and three-bedroom semi-detached houses”.

“These housing schemes are well thought out agenda and more of a social model. Presently, no fewer than 947 artisans have been engaged across our sites, but our target is to engage 25,000 artisans via direct labour as the work progresses”, Omoniyi said.

The Commissioner, who disclosed that Ogun State has been selected by the Federal Government to pilot Post-COVID-19 economic stability in the housing sector.

He added that the state government has reduced the price of houses at A. A. A Degun Estate constructed by the last administration from N7m to N5.5m.

Vanguard

