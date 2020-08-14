Ogun lifts restrictions on weekend lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

As worship centres resume activities

Directs JSS3 students to resume on Monday

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday lifted restrictions on weekend lockdown, as worship centres to open for activities.

Governor Abiodun, who made the announcement in a press statement, personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, enjoined religious leaders to ensure strict adherence COVID 19 protocols”.

“Now that our worship centres are open for activities, the restrictions on weekends are lifted, but the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place at the same time is still very much in force.

READ ALSO: Ogun state pays over N5bn to pensioners in six months

“We are therefore appealing to our people, particularly our religious leaders to ensure that they adhere strictly to the protocols as have been agreed upon. We all agreed on these protocols to open the worship centres for many reasons”.

“Our Task Force is already on the ground and is moving about to ensure compliance. And, if perchance we discover that any of our religious centre is not complying or adhering to the laid down protocols, we will not hesitate to close down the centre”.

“The purpose is not to open for rowdy ceremonies which can promote community transmission of COVID-19 and or any other communicable diseases that could lead to avoidable death”.

“We will rather want our worship centres to be venues of solemnisation of matrimonies; the christening of new-borns; venues of thanksgivings and praise-worship to the greatness of God. This explains our cautious, consultative, inclusive, and collaborative approach to reopening of our worship centres”.

On education, Governor Abiodun said, “We thank God that our SS3 students resumed classes on Tuesday, 4th August 2020. The 2-week revision period to prepare the SS3 students ends today and we are all looking forward to the commencement of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Monday, 17th August 2020”.

“We want to enjoin all stakeholders, particularly the school administrators, teachers, parents, guardians to ensure that the safety of the children is paramount and all laid down COVID-19 Protocols are adhered to”.

“Following the release of the timetable for examinations by the National Examination Council (NECO), JSS3 students who have registered for the NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are to return to school from Monday 17th August 2020. The BECE exam organized by the Ogun State Government will hold at a date to be announced later”.

“Furthermore, entrance examinations into Ogun State Boarding Schools will take place on Saturday 12th September 2020”.

“As a Government, we will continue to monitor events as they unfold. We will be guided by statistics and feedback from the reopening of schools for exit classes and from our health professionals as we deliberate on opening up more sectors of the economy”.

While reassuring all the people of the State that his government will continue to do all it can to flatten the curve of COVID 19 in the state, the governor said, “it is of great importance that all stakeholders fully comply with the agreed guidelines, so that, together, we can further flatten the curve of this pandemic”.

“The fact that we are opening more sectors does not mean that COVID is gone. It is of great importance that we must be able to balance welfare, wellness, and wellbeing with economic activities”.

“More than ever, personal responsibility is at the core of containing this dreaded virus. Whilst government will continue to play its parts, we must individually take responsibility for where we go, what we do, who we interact with, and the social distancing rule guiding interactions in the face of the pandemic”.

“We cannot be too careful in the new normal. In fact, World Health Organisation (WHO) in conjunction with the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) declared 7th- 14th August as the World Facemask week to empahasise the need to wear a facemask to contain COVID-19.

“The expectation is that the symbolic declaration of the week will raise enough awareness and we would all have internalized the use and essence of facemask as part of the new normal”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: