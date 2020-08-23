Ogbeani-Kwale Gas Project: We’ll Keep Delta State Green for Investors–Otuaro 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has said Delta State will be kept green for investors, just as he invited all investment sectors to do business in the state.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Press and Communication to the Deputy Governor, Mr Bulou Kosin, Otuaro spoke in reaction to the Vice President of SEEPCO Ltd, Mr. Sandeep Singh, who earlier appreciated “the Delta State government for a uniquely conducive environment it provided for the siting and construction of the multi-billion naira Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, gas gathering plant/project at Ogbeani-Kwale, which the deputy governor inspected, weekend.

The project, employing latest technology in the industry, will source natural gas from OML143 and is expected to deliver about 700,000 cubic metric tones of gas daily.

Speaking to newsmen after the guided tour, Otuaro assured: “Aside from the Ministry of Oil and Gas led by the Commissioner, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, the Delta State Government has several institutions for building and sustenance of peace. I assure that Delta State is green for investors and seize this opportunity to invite investors in science and technology, solid minerals, agriculture among others to see Delta State as investors’ destination.

“I thank SEEPCO Ltd for siting this project in Delta State to harness the rich gas reserve in the state. The positive multiplier effect of this project to the local and national economy cannot be over emphasized. I thank the Ogbeani-Kwale community for cooperating with peace moves of government. We look forward to stronger bonding and partnership for our common good.”

As a way of promoting peace, Otuaro advised investors coming into the state “to ensure that Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, with the communities be witnessed by the state government.”

On the Deputy Governor’s entourage were Commissioner Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba,; Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Jude Sinebe; Senior Special Assistant on Press and Communication, Mr. Bulou Kosin; SSA Media, Mrs. Doris Warri Aboh; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mrs. Gladys Puegeren, Amafini Akemotubo, Lucky Amola, amongst others.

Kindly Share This Story: