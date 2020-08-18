Ofremu lauds Ferguson for youth empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

Member representing Isoko South II Constituency, Hon Ferguson Onwo has been commended for his foresight and effort in reducing poverty in his constituency.

Director-General, Ferguson Campaign Organisation, Hon Ofremu Oghale is commending Onwo for the successful execution of an agricultural empowerment programme to 38 youths of Isoko South II extraction.

In a statement, Ofremu said the legislator has proved to be a man of his words with the agricultural empowerment.

He believes that the multiplier effect of the empowerment package would rub off effectively on the well being of families and the local community at large.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor (political) and front line aspirant for Isoko South Local Council, urged the recipients to maintain good faith by making judicious use of the opportunity created for them.

In the same vein, Ofremu enjoined others to borrow a leaf from the programme and set the youths on the fast lane in developmental and productive adventures.

“This empowerment initiative is in tandem with his campaign promises to the people. Hon. Ferguson has made all of us in his campaign headquarters proud, in keeping to the campaign promises which were designed in consonance with Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s agenda.”

Ofremu said, “We have moved away from unproductive employment to economically based and sustainable initiatives. I hope and pray he will continue in this trajectory.”

