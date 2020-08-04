Ocean Ambassadors Foundation moves to grow Nigeria’s maritime sector

Kindly Share This Story:

·Begins Catch Them Young Programme

·Announces date for First Nationwide Maritime Quiz

The first nationwide maritime quiz for secondary school students in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020.

‘’The vision is to get the upcoming generation to be interested in the maritime sector and to carve a niche at an early stage’’ a statement from the Office of the Executive Director of Ocean Ambassadors Foundation said.

Signed by Olaitan Williams, the statement spelt out the mission of Ocean Ambassadors Foundation and the purpose of the virtual quiz.

‘’The mission is to have a nation that will eradicate joblessness through the vast untapped opportunities in the maritime sector’’

The statement highlighted Ocean Ambassadors Foundation roles in the development of manpower in the country’s maritime sector.

‘’ Ocean Ambassadors Foundation has noticed the gap between the human capital needs and the available manpower in the maritime sector which has led to the infiltration of the maritime space by foreigners with its attendants economic consequences’’

To arrest the ugly trend, the statement said Ocean Ambassadors Foundation developed a strategic action plan to catch them young in the maritime sector.

The theme of the competition is: ‘’School to Sea Campaign’’

The statement said the competition would focus on various aspects of maritime.

‘’The First Nationwide Maritime Quiz shall take place online. Participation is open to SS1-SS2 students nationwide. The participants can participate in the quiz from any place with the use of computer, laptop or mobile phone with an internet connection. Participants will be provided certificate of participation. There are exciting prizes to be won. The medium of language shall be English’’ the statement said.

‘’There will be preliminary round on Monday, September 14, 2020. The semi-final stage will take place on Tuesday, September 15 while the final contest will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Winners will be announced on Thursday, September 17, 2020’’ the statement added.

Kindly Share This Story: