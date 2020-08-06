Oborevwori commissions DESOPADEC’s Agoloma Cottage Hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has commissioned the Cottage Hospital built in Agoloma, Patani Local Government Area of the State by the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

Commissioning the hospital, Oborevwori implored the people of the community to take advantage of its proximity to take care of their health, describing the Cottage Hospital as a dividend of democracy to the people.

He thanked them for voting massively for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP candidates in the last general elections and their show of love and support so far for the Governor Okowa-led administration.

Commending the team spirit of the DESOPADEC board, he said; “I am amazed at what I have seen here today. What we are witnessing here now is a dividend of democracy and I want to thank DESOPADEC for it.

“For over one week now, we have been commissioning projects embarked upon by the Commission. I want to commend the team spirit in the current board of DESOPADEC”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh said that the Cottage Hospital is equipped with the state of the art equipment.

He thanked the Speaker for being there for the Commission since the beginning of

projects inauguration by the DESOPADEC.

Ogieh said; “the dream of having a Cottage Hospital in Agoloma Community has become a reality. Honourable Speaker, I must thank you for your time. I know that your time is very tight and you have been there for us since the beginning of our projects commissioning. We thank you for your kind gesture”.

