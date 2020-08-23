Obi Gold drums support for grassroots sports development

Kindly Share This Story:

…Donates equipment to All Sports Foundation Academy

By Ben Efe

US-based former athlete, Obioma Ezeokwelume Medani a.k.a Obi Gold has called on Nigerian sports authorities to pay more attention to grassroots sports development as it would guarantee a vibrant sports industry in the country.

She made the call while donating sports equipment to the All Sports Foundation Academy, run by coach Johnny Igboka in Nimo, Anambra State. Okwelume submitted that catching sports talents young and grooming them was the cornerstone for sports development.

“Like Hilary Clinton said: it takes a village to bring up a child. I want the community, corporate bodies and govt to support grassroots sports and what coach Johnny is doing. There aren’t school sports like we used to have in those days. So for an individual to take it upon himself, he deserves all our support.

ALSO READ: Between poverty and insecurity in Nigeria

“The ground where the kids are training is nothing to write home about. We are going to see if we can rally raise funds to put a modern sports facility there.”

Okwelume submitted that the All Sports Foundation Academy has produced top quality athletes: An athlete like Salwa Ed Naser has indeed lifted the name of the academy to world standard, and appreciate the work coach Johnny Igboka has done in that direction. We need to see more kids coming up.

“It is my ardent belief that if given support these youths can become extraordinary people in our community. It is on this note Obigold Entertainment decided to lend their support in any way they can.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: