Obaseki takes campaign to Owan East, Etsako West, Etsako Central

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki, the PDP candidate, Wednesday, took his re-election campaign to three local councils – Owan East, Etsako West and Etsako Central, Ivbiaro, in continuation of his campaign tour of Owan East Local government area, Obaseki assured that he would prioritise the construction of Agbede – Warrake – Ivbiaro road, if re-elected

Obaseki gave the assurance when he led the campaign team to the palace of Ivbiaro community, His Royal Highness (HRH), Salifu Elabor.

He said: “Let’s start by thanking you for your prayers in the last four years which was helpful. I am very grateful because you have helped me to maintain peace in your area.

“But on our part as government, we have been able to make use of the resources available to us. But I want to assure you that if I win in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, I will prioritise the construction of Agbede – Warrake – Ivbiaro road.’’

The Ivbiaro monarch, Salifu Elabor, said that they were delighted to receive the governor and his campaign team in his palace.

“Your excellency, you will recall that Owan East local government voted for you massively and we assure you of doing same in this forthcoming election. Your reforms in education, health and other developmental strides earned the name “Wake and see governor”, we commend you for extending development to my community.’’

Also, in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area, Obaseki asked the leaders and residents to provide his administration with 10 hectares of land where a trailer park will be constructed to improve economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, the Traditional ruler of Irahor Community, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Jackson Etokhana, the Ogiamu of Irahor has said he will mobilise thousands of his subjects to vote Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The Ogiamu of Irahor gave the assurance when Governor Obaseki led members of the Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council to his palace during the party’s electioneering campaign.

Etokhana said as a traditional ruler, his non-partisan posture doesn’t restrict him from taking a stand when it comes to issues of governance in the state, reassuring that his people will not disappoint Obaseki.

