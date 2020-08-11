Obaseki seeks traditional ruler’s blessing ahead of election

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the PDP for the Sept. 19 Edo governorship election, on Monday solicited the blessings of the Anegbette community traditional ruler ahead of the polls.

Obaseki called for the traditional ruler’s prayers at the palace of the Oliola of Anegbette, Chief Ugbodaga Yakubu, in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki, who resumed his ward-to-ward campaign, also told the monarch that he would resist forces fighting to stop what he called his people-centric projects

The governor said he decided to seek the prayers and support of the monarch ahead of the election because same blessings ensured his victory four years ago.

“My visit to your palace is part of my campaign. This place is a traditional place for me. You adopted me during my first electioneering campaign.

“You gave me your royal blessings and I won my first election. I am here again to seek your blessings and support.

“I want to assure you that Anegbette will receive more developmental projects in my second term, in spite of the current economic challenges across the world.”

The governor, who also visited Wards 9 and 10 in Anegbette, disclosed that his administration had built a power plant in Benin and would replicate same in the area.

He noted that without roads, electricity and good industries, it would be difficult to develop the state.

Obaseki said the present administration in Edo was all about development, adding that the last three years had been dedicated to executing projects to help the poor.

He acknowledged that there had been massive opposition, but said that government would not be distracted.

Obaseki, who said that the election was all about progress, appealed to residents of the area to vote massively for him and protect their votes.

“You need to come out en-masse, vote and protect your votes to ensure we come out successful in the election, so we can continue on the path of development. This election is all about progress.”

Recall reports that the PDP later received defectors to its fold, led by the chairmen of the APC in Wards nine and 10 in Anegbette, Damudu Ibrahim and Momoh Aliu, respectively.

In separate remarks, the new PDP members pledged their loyalty and support for Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shaibu, and promised to deliver their respective wards to the PDP.

