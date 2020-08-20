Obasa partners organisation to train 70,000 Lagos residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkabnmi Akoni

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in collaboration with a firm, Virtual Entrepreneurship, has concluded plans to hold a five-day online workshop, aimed at meeting the present-day realities and demand in the labour market.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, the project initiator Mr. Seyi Bamigbade said the workshop, tagged “Authorize Guidance: Panacea to Empowerment,” to hold on Zoom, Whatsapp, online T.V and other Platform, aimed at developing positive role models that would compete favourably with their colleagues from private and foreign tertiary institutions.

He added that the training will boost the number of resourceful and employable graduates across the state.

Bamigbade said, “The objective of the Scheme is to train 70,000 participants in the following skill-sets: Online Marketing, Agro Business, Exportations, and Website Design.

“It is therefore a novel approach to create wealth by way of empowerment through the acquisition of quick skill-sets for immediate employment opportunities and introduce the participants to relevant professional firms for industrial attachment with a major partner, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, SMEDAN.

“The idea is to train people including people living with disabilities to run on Online Platform in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State. More than 1000 participants in each Local Council are expected.”

Also speaking, Saka Fafunmi, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, said the idea will guarantee talks on Probity and Accountability, Investment Opportunities in the Nigerian Capital Market, Youth Development and the Role of Corporate Social Responsibility, delivered by eminent academics and professionals across spheres.

According to him, the training will motivate and empower less privilege, exposing them to the rudiments of the development strategy.

For Adebisi Adedokun, the opportunity offered by the training will encourage self -reliance, reduce pressure on the economy and create avenues for the development of the potential of the participants and equip them for the task ahead.

