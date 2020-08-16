Nwuche lauds Buhari, Sylva over commissioning of 17-Storey NCD tower

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on the commissioning of iconic 17- storey Nigerian Content Development, NCD, tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, describing the feat as a commitment by the president to the goal of self-sustenance in the nation’s oil and maritime industry.

He also commended the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Board, Simbi Wabote, for their vision and determination in birthing the project.

Nwuche noted that the building, with the full complements of a 10megawatts power plant and 1000-seater conference centre reflected Buhari’s drive to provide infrastructure across the country to attract investments, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

He averred that, with the commissioning of the project, the president has put in place, a landmark of reference in the Niger Delta to reflect long-lasting legacies that signpost the years of oil and gas exploitation in the region.

‘‘This commissioning brings to the fore our vision in the 4th National Assembly, NASS, in initiating the Local Content bill and the importance of local content in all activities of our national life especially with the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, and the need for nations to be reasonably self-sufficient in most aspects of the economy”, the former lawmaker said

He stated that “local production and patronage of our goods and services remains one of the surest ways to empower our citizens and give them viable opportunities to excel in their chosen professions and business endeavours.”

Vanguard

