NUC, SSANU back Reps' bill to establish Asaba university of technology

By Tordue Salem

A proposal law by the House of Representatives, to establish a Federal University of Technology in Asaba, Delta State, got the support of the Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, SSANU on Thursday.

The piece of legislation, entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish A Federal University of Technology, Asaba Delta State, is sponsored by Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu.

Representatives of NUC and SSANU gave their support to the Bill at a Public Hearing held at the National Assembly, Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

