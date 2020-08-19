NSIA commissions $5.5m Umuahia Diagnostic Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA’s $5.5 million modern Umuahia Diagnostic Centre (NUDC) Abia State was, yesterday, virtually commissioned, with a view to providing accurate and accessible diagnostic services for the South-East and South-South Regions.

In his remarks, Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, said: “Our vision for healthcare is three-fold, which centres around reducing medical tourism, developing and investing in centres of excellence, which will provide world-class healthcare services domestically and lastly, providing tools which will ensure that our healthcare professionals are able to deliver at the highest level.

“The completion of the NUDC is expected to raise the bar in the quality and standard of diagnostic services in the two regions for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“NUDC is equipped with state-of-the-art radiology equipment including a CT scanner, X-ray machines, mammography machines and ultrasound machines.

“It is expected that the centre will conduct up to 35,000 patient investigations within the first year of operation, providing high quality diagnostic services that had previously been unavailable in the South East and South South regions.”

He said NSIA and FMCU were confident that this project, along with the other healthcare investment by the Authority, will serve as proof of concept to attract additional investment to Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

