NSE: Trades volume down 45.46%, market capitalisation up

The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday dropped by 45.46 per cent. Speficially, investors sold and bought 137.05 million shares worth N920.53 million in 2,869 deals.

This was in contrast with 251.29 million shares valued at N1.58 billion exchanged in 2,954 deals on Thursday.

Access Bank drove the activity chart, accounting for 25.78 million shares worth N162.51 million.

FBN Holdings accounted for 15.65 million shares valued at N77.66 million, while FTN Cocoa traded 11.34 million shares valued at N2.34 million.

Royal Exchange accounted for 11.18 million shares worth N2.54 million, while FCMB traded 8.13 million shares valued at N17.18 million.

However, the market capitalisation rose by two billion naira or 0.02 per cent to close at N13.203 trillion against N13.201 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index increased by 5.12 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 25,309.37 from 25,304.25 achieved on Thursday.

CAP recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart, gaining 55k to close at N16.70 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank came second with 20k to close at N25.40, while Access Bank gained 15k to close at N6.40 per share.

United Capital increased by 5k to close at N3.10, while FCMB Group also gained 5k to close at N2.15 per share.

Conversely, Guinness led the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.45 to close at N14.15 per share.

FBN Holdings trailed 10k to close at N4.95, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated dipped 5k to close at N3.90 per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 5k to close at 58k, while UACN also dropped 5k to close at N5.70 per share. (NAN)

