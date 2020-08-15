NSCDC Commandant pays courtesy visit to Prince Ned Nwoko (photos)

Breaking News
The Delta State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Dr. Chike-Alpha Ikpeamonwu, during the week paid a courtesy visit to Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko at Mount Ned in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The State Commandant said that he deemed it fit to identify with key stakeholders in the state so as to ensure cordial relationship which will promote order, security and peaceful coexistence. The Commandant also expressed his gratitude to the promoter of Stars University, Hon Ned Nwoko for his previous support to aid the NSCDC in discharging their constitutional roles at the federal, state and local government level.

Dr Chike-Alpha was accompanied by top-ranking officers in the Delta State NSCDC command. It was a brief but fruitful discussion with the Star Prince of Anioma.

