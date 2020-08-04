NSA Monguno attributes rise in insecurity to use of hard drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) has attributed the rise in insecurity in the North to sale and consumption of hard drugs.

Maj-Gen Monguno (rtd) admitted that the use of hard drugs has assumed a dangerous and worrisome dimension.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday chaired by President Buhari

The NSA said that the President reaffirmed his last marching orders to the nation’s security chiefs whose best effort he had at the June 18 meeting said was not good enough.

He said President Buhari also reiterated that the security agencies must rejig their strategies, adding that since the issues involved are operational issues, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, “is working on something” likely to give a new direction to the security agencies.

According to Monguno, the president ordered the service chiefs and heads of security agencies to overhaul their security strategies, bearing in mind that the federal government owes the citizenry a duty to guarantee the protection of lives and property.

Vanguard

