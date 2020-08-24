NPC Job: Gov Sule denies sabotaging former deputy governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama- Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday warned against the religious slant being introduced into governance at a time all well-meaning citizens are working to build bridges across divides, especially in Nasarawa State.

Sule spoke against the purported plan to stop the appointment of the former Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, into the leadership of the National Population Commission, NPC, on the claim that he is a Christian in favour of one Kura Isa said to be a Muslim from Kano state.

Governor Sule who disassociates himself from the purported report by online publication (not vanguard) said; “Matters of appointment of individuals into positions such as the NPC are the preserve of President Muhammadu Buhari, wondered why pressure should come from him in that respect.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, “In its peculiar style of journalism [the online medium] quoted an unnamed government official to have said amongst other things “Governor of Nassarawa State and Chief of Staff told Buhari not to hand over NPC to a Christian”.

“It is elementary knowledge to see that the concoction drips of malice lack the ingredients that make a good report. For the avoidance of doubt, there is absolutely no iota of truth in these claims and as such we condemn the piece in its entirety”, the statement stated.

The statement adds that “Governor Sule’s antecedents, predisposition, exposure, and world view do not cast him in the mold of a bigot as being speculated.

“The recent appointment of Mr Henry Omaku, a Christian, as an ambassador representing the state negates the impression that the story seeks to create”.

Similarly, the governor has nominated and submitted the names of Hon Ayuba Wandai Usman and Ishaq Mohammed Baba to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as the Chairman and member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) respectively.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the governor’s nomination after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority leader read the governor’s letter during the House proceedings in Lafia, Monday.

The speaker directed the nominees to submit twenty-five copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House on or before Tuesday, Aug.25, 2020 for screening and possible confirmation.

It would be recalled that the former Chairman of NASIEC, Henry Omaku has been appointed as Ambassador representing the state resulting in the appointment of Usman, Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, and Ishaq Mohammed Baba as a member from Keffi Local Government Area,” he said.

