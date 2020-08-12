NOTN launches Nigerian trade policy roadmap

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), has launched the Nigerian Trade Policy Roadmap that will position the country as 15 largest economies in the world by 2025.

The Acting Chief Trade Negotiator/Director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Victor Liman who unveiled the Roadmap yesterday in Abuja.

He Said, “This roadmap provides an ambitious and aggressive plan for fuelling Nigeria’s trade growth, and harvesting that growth to put the Nigerian economy on a rapid growth path,” Liman said.

The Roadmap, revealed that Nigeria’s trade policy should provide a framework for increasing the share of trade in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 50%, and the workforce share employed in trade-related industries to 28% by 2023.

Liman said a trade policy roadmap for Nigeria has become imperative considering that the tools and mechanics that support free trade are either stalemated, destroyed or in an indeterminate state of abeyance.

“Supporting tools and mechanics for free trade, which include baseline thresholds of macro-economic stability, financial management, broad national reforms to open markets, eased land borders and air space movement among others are all under threat as a result of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said a broad multi-sectoral and coordinated response is required by Nigeria internally and regionally to sustain the economy, recover the losses and grow the economy towards sustainability.

