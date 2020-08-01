NONSO NWOKO’S ARRAIGNMENT FOR MURDER: A shame to Idumuje-Ugboko elites

Kindly Share This Story:

Like a nightmare, the ugly news jolted me. Our Prince, Chukwunonso Justin Nwoko arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Iselle-Uku. It was a sad day, a day of shame in my Anioma Nation.

But it was also a day of reckoning. Therefore, I wasn’t too surprised.

In my very first article on this Idumuje-Ugboko face-off, I stated clearly that I came to contribute towards the peace process in an Anioma community. I do not have anything against Prince Nonso.

Not all. He is for me an authentic Prince, a scion of a great Kingdom and deserves our respect. I cannot therefore condemn some of his actions without caution too. The reason is that every man must be faced with choices at some point in his life.

We cannot always blame them for the choices they make because they may not have all the knowledge or facts to make better choices. The tragedy, however, comes when a man is running on a darkening road and someone is shinning the light to show you the right way to go, but you refuse because some cacophonous voices and self-centered few elites are urging you on, telling you that the hopeless suicidal journey you have embarked on will lead to light and you unfortunately believe. This is Prince Nonso’s regrettable error of judgement.

From my very first article I made a passionate plea on the need to resolve this crisis. I warned about the gravity of the outcome if not checked. And in my last article, titled ” I Weep for Nonso Nwoko “, I again, pleaded for quick solution, to see how this murder case and acts of evil unleashed on Ugboko could be peacefully resolved and some compensation possibly paid. I did so because I saw clearly the hand writing on the wall when the police arrested and interrogated Nonso for about 10 solid hours. I knew as a Lawyer that Nonso was about to be shackled by the law. I cautioned that the politeness of the police and granting him bail after 24 hours meant nothing.

The law I added respects no one specially and Nonso would be abandoned and left alone to face it squarely. So, I urged him in a subtle way to reach out to his cousin , Prince Ned, a hard negotiator and top legal mind, to bring him in by all means and let him join hands with other sincere people of Ugboko so that this grave matter could be resolved to save him a long walk through the Golgotha .

But I guess a few elites out there who could lead a man to his grave kept telling him, ” nothing de happen “, to use Nigerian patois. Now, is something not happening ? Was our Prince not arraigned disgracefully? Was he not remanded in police custody shamefully ? Even if it is for 30minutes or one day, has he not been totally humiliated? More critical, is he not facing a murder charge now ? Where now are those saying that nobody was killed , that it was a fabrication, all lies. Where are Nonso’s purported messiahs? Men who boasted they were behind him .

As it is now, there is no place to hide. I heard the Delta state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor, summoned Chief Magistrate F. Obonodo, the man that ordered that Nonso should be remanded in police custody . Mrakpor was reported to have taken him to his house and forced Obonodo to reverse his order outside the court room and beyond official hours. I only laughed over this action because it was like applying some medication to a man declared clinically dead 12 hours before the medicine arrived. And I hope this detestable meddling will not cost Mrakpor dearly at some point.

The hard truth is a Chief Magistrate Court would never have tried a murder case. It would still have ended up in a High Court. And since some of the accomplices are already facing terrorism charges in Abuja, Nonso ultimately will face both murder and terrorism charges and this is very sad. How could Ugboko wait until this case degenerated and descended into this dreadful abyss ? Where are our so called elites ? Where is the Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union, IUDU ? Instead of doing everything possible to bring Nonso and the victims of the mayhem to a reconciliation table , they took side, deceiving Prince Nonso that there was nothing at stake, that they were contributing money to hire a Senior Advocate of Nigeria , SAN . Here now is where they landed him. A murder trial ! What has the money they contributed done for them and Nonso right now . The truth is anyone that has the interest of Nonso at heart right now should be seeking how to reconcile the aggrieved people in Ugboko .

Many, for instance, suffered incalculable injuries during the May , 2017 havoc, many ostracized for questioning the unceremonious way the late Obi Albert Nwoko III was buried and Nonso crowning himself king in the spooky hours of the night and others for daring to insist that Prince Ned passed through due process to acquire the land for his university.

Some paid the fatal price. We must tell ourselves some hard truth. The IUDU and elites of Ugboko not only failed their village, they led Nonso into a fierce purgatory. Unfortunately, Prince Nonso did nothing to help himself.

Ugboko must know now that every hour that Nonso sits in his house as a free man is a bonus. The law will visit again. He has begun to face the often slow but harrowing murder trial. Where it will lead him to is a different matter. But my hopes are slim and fragile.

Yet , despite these jangles , something tells me there could be a glimmer of hope somewhere. Ugboko needs to stand up to tackle shame. They need to do everything to bring Ugbolo Kumiolun whose son was murdered, then add the family of Kennedy Iloh and other victims that suffered various losses during the one week barbaric attacks of May, 2017. Ned should also be invited. That grievous mistakes have been made must be established and admitted. Then apologies offered with some compensations to heal the wounds and heal Ugboko of the blood of the innocent now haunting the kingdom . I will advise Dr Gabriel Ogbechie who seems close to Ned as a brother and friend to go with sincerity to him , sit with him for lunch or dinner, share a drink and then apologise to him for his own share of unpalatable experiences. Then and then he, Ogbechie could march together with him towards a peace process.

It is only after all these steps have been taken that the issue of succession to the throne can be dealt with and I have no doubt it will be resolved with less difficulty. Even the cases in court will be withdrawn and men will sit down at a table of brotherhood to speak bruising truth to one another and at the end, clink glasses for a new hope and a new dawn in Ugboko.

I know that pride, arrogance may compel some people to say that my suggestions and advice are too optimistic or even nonsense. That it is over their dead body as we say in Nigeria. But let them know that I have offered a cheaper option, a less tortuous road to travel. And the cheapest cost of peace. They should compare it with a long term imprisonment, that is if the judge is lenient. Because that may be the other option. And it could be worse. Like folks of the same blood, I urge Ugboko to seek peace by all means NOW or NEVER.

