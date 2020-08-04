Non-payment of NDDC students’ fees, embarrassing, shameful ― IYC

Kindly Share This Story:

……Urges Buhari to treat the situation as a national emergency

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, Worldwide, has described as shameful and embarrassing the delay in the payment of fees and stipends of students under the scholarship scheme of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

IYC also stated that the development was threatening the delicate peace in enjoyed the oil-rich Niger Delta, urging President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the security chiefs to treat the issue of national emergency.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the new President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, while describing the conditions of the affected students in abroad as pitiable, said the youths of Niger Delta are agitated to see their kinsmen carrying placards abroad to protest their neglect by the NDDC and the Federal Government.

Igbifa said: “I watched the recent protest by the scholars and I was moved into tears. It is embarrassing, shameful and unacceptable to see our ambassadors abandoned and neglected by the NDDC and the Federal Government.

“Since my emergence as the 8th President of the IYC, this is one major issue that has been threatening the fragile peace and causing tension in the region. I have had to hold several meetings to calm down frayed nerves, who wanted to start fresh violent agitation over the suffering of our kinsmen sent abroad to study by NDDC.

“There is a limit to which I can hold them back. If something drastic and urgent is not done to settle the financial obligations of these scholars, I am afraid, the temper will boil over and anything can happen.”

Igbifa regretted that huge money budget for the region were diverted and mismanaged by few individuals, wondering why sensitive issues affecting the region were not given the required swift attention.

He, however, pleaded with Buhari to avert the impending crisis in the region by ensuring that hi directive to pay off all the debt owed the students is implemented to the latter.

