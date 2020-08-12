Nobody’ll give you political power, fight for it — Peterside tasks youths 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has tasked youths of the nation to stand up and fight to get political power.

Peterside in a statement to mark this year’s International Youth Day urges the government to make more investments in youth to guarantee a brighter future.

Also read:

Peterside noted that youth have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria but that more need to be done to achieve greater success.

He said: “Nobody will give you power, I encourage the youth to stand up and fight for a political power to enable them to be part of decision-making. The youth should engage their governments at all levels and seek greater participation in governance.

“Education must remain a top priority if we are to make meaningful progress. More investments should be made in the education sector, especially as regards infrastructure, teachers, and curriculum that will turn our better-equipped students and graduates.

“The issue of job creation must also occupy the front burner for various tiers of government as a productive generation of youth is critical to the development of a nation at all times.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: