Nobody’ll give you political power, fight for it — Peterside tasks youths 

By Davies Iheamnachor
Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has tasked youths of the nation to stand up and fight to get political power.
Peterside in a statement to mark this year’s International Youth Day urges the government to make more investments in youth to guarantee a brighter future.
Peterside noted that youth have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria but that more need to be done to achieve greater success.
He said: “Nobody will give you power, I encourage the youth to stand up and fight for a political power to enable them to be part of decision-making. The youth should engage their governments at all levels and seek greater participation in governance.
“Education must remain a top priority if we are to make meaningful progress. More investments should be made in the education sector, especially as regards infrastructure, teachers, and curriculum that will turn our better-equipped students and graduates.
“The issue of job creation must also occupy the front burner for various tiers of government as a productive generation of youth is critical to the development of a nation at all times.”