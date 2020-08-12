Nobody will hand-over power to you if … – Peterside tells Youths

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, yesterday, called on Nigerian Youth to work hard toward taking over power from the old generation or else nobody is willing to hand over power to them.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Peterside charged the youths to stand up and fight for political power to ensure that they are part of decision making in the country.

He however, encouraged youths to engage the governments at all levels and seek greater participation in governance.

In addition, the former DG said the government at all levels must make more investments in youth to guarantee a brighter future.

According to him, youth who are the future must be given pride of place in the overall development of any nation that seeks to progress.

With the theme of this year’s International Youth Day being ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action,’ he said “government and senior citizens should pay adequate attention to youth issues especially education, job creation and moral standards.”

“Education must remain a top priority if we are to make meaningful progress. More investments should be made in the education sector, especially as regards infrastructure, teachers, and curriculum that will turn our better-equipped students and graduates.

“The issue of job creation must also occupy the front burner for various tiers of government as a productive generation of youth is critical to the development of a nation at all times,” he stressed.

He stressed that the government at various levels should lead the way in making investments on things that will place our youth in an advantage position to compete in a highly competitive society.

The former federal legislator called on the youth to be more involved in the political power equation, while insisting that only such movement can give them the platform to shape their future.

Peterside noted that youth have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria but that more need to be done to achieve greater success.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for initiating programmes and policies aimed at empowering the youth especially in the area of education, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, technology, among others.

