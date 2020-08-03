Nobody volunteers to be mentally unwell — Mental Health Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

Mental health is one of the areas in the health sector that needs more attention. Nobody volunteers to be mentally unwell. Kyra Ame Udubor, speaker and coach, in an interview with Vanguard, said mental health is not getting enough attention. Excerpt:

Do you think Mental Health is getting the required attention it deserves?

I do not think that mental health is getting the attention it deserves, within the Nigerian society. In my opinion, I think a lot of people are still in the dark regarding their mental health status.

Daily, Nigerians talk about how they suffer or have suffered from one physical health challenge or the other but rarely talk about mental health challenges such as depression or anxiety disorder like they would their typhoid fever. People speak about how they go for their physical health checks, but they forget to take a break for their mental health.

In the United Kingdom where I trained and practice, members of the black communities still struggle to access services despite these agencies being available to them.

The reason still boils down to the societal stigma from back home. The thing about mental illness is, it does not improve on its own, if left untreated, a mental illness may get worse over time and cause serious problems.

What is the average number of Nigerians that come for Mental Health Counselling?

The level of engagement from Nigerians so far is still building up. During the lockdown, I offered free mental health support to anyone struggling to cope at that time, this was public knowledge however, only a few contacted me. I am glad I was of help to them though.

This brings us to the issue of people’s perception of mental illness and the societal stigma surrounding mental health challenges. People have almost perfected the art of masking their symptoms and putting on a plastic smile pretending everything is okay, when in fact they are suffering in silence.

People suffer from depression, bipolar, anxiety disorder, emotionally unstable personality disorder, schizophrenia, etc but they are unable to reach out and seek the help they so badly require, simply because there is a stigma that would hang over them and their families for a very long time. This should not be so.

What are the factors that can trigger mental health disorders?

A range of factors can trigger mental health illness including genetics. Having a close family member with a mental illness can increase one’s risk of mental illness. Drug and alcohol abuse can trigger a manic episode; in my line of work, I have seen a lot of people come in as a result of substance misuse or abuse.

Negative childhood experiences such as abuse (physical, sexual, verbal amongst others) and neglect can also be triggers. A traumatic brain injury, the stress in adulthood which could be caused by debt, a broken relationship, etc can also trigger mental health challenges. The list goes on.

So many persons roaming the street, some use words like mad, crazy, some say they are spiritual issues. What do you think is responsible for such cases?

As a mental health professional, I would not want to attribute mental illness to spiritual issues. When we have malaria or diabetes, we do not refer to them as spiritual attacks.

We go to the hospital to see a doctor and get a cure or an intervention that would enable us to manage the illness while we live life to the fullest. Why don’t we apply the same to mental illness?

I guess people attribute spiritual connotations to issues they do not understand. Derogatory terms like ‘mad’ and ‘crazy’ used to describe people with mental health challenges ought not to be and should stop. Mental illness is a disorder and not a decision. Nobody volunteers to be mentally unwell.

How have Bright Chapters been dealing with educating people on Mental Health Issues?

At Bright Chapters, we create mental health awareness focusing on the Black/African society. So, since we launched Bright Chapters, we have been busy with the following to promote awareness on the ills on stigmatization associated with mental health issues within the Black/ African space:

Ø We have had a few online discussion sessions wherein I was called to elucidate on the benefits of speaking out about our mental health; explaining that it is as ok as talking about physical illnesses such as malaria and typhoid.

Ø I have provided counselling to a few individuals who contacted me after seeing some of my posts on Facebook and Instagram

Ø I regularly put up positive messages in the form of posters on Instagram to further dilute the negative reactions to being outspoken about mental health challenges

Ø In addition to the posters, I also put up weekly podcasts.

Ø I have been contacted to run a partnership with a mental health organization in Uganda. We are still working on the memorandum of understanding.

Ø There are plans for talk shows in Nigeria to buttress my campaign once it’s ok to fly again.

Ø I am also currently working with Imani’s Place Canada which is a shelter for homeless women fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking

These are a few of the activities we have been engaged with since launching. I also know that the church and higher institutions another viable place to spread our message. Hence, my team and I are in talks with some of these institutions to further our campaign.

