No payment for Covid-19 test at the airports – FAAN

…urges passengers to report such request

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , FAAN, weekend advised passengers not to pay for Covid-19 test at the airports as the tests are supposed to have been done by arriving passengers before boarding their flights.

This is just as the agency also advised passengers to desist from giving money and to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise, including payment for Covid-19 test.

The advice was given by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu while reacting to the allegations that airport officials were demanding money for services from returning international passengers.

According to Mrs Yakubu : ” The Authority will like to inform passengers and other airport users that there is no aspect of its services at the airports that is being paid for by cash”.

“Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the Covid-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, therefore they should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for the purpose”.

“All Covid-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and does not attract any charges,” she said..

Meanwhile, the recent allegation that some airport officials in Abuja were collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights is already being investigated by all agencies at the airport.

” The Authority will also like to use this medium to appeal to passengers once again to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports,” the Spokeswoman of FAAN added.

Recall some passengers on an evacuation flght from the United Kingdom, UK, on Saturday raised alarm that airport officials were demanding money from them, including payment for Covid-19 test which they have already done before departing UK for Nigeria.

