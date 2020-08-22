No matter what you teach Wilder, I will smash him — Tyson Fury replies Mayweather

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Floyd Mayweather must have felt Tyson’s fury in the response he got when he suggested he could help Deontay Wilder defeat the hard-punching Briton in their trilogy fight scheduled for a December date.

Fury reignited the war of words between both boxers when he called out Wilder, saying time was not on his side as he has other fighters he intends to get into the ring with.

Mayweather offered Deontay Wilder a helping hand for his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury and is confident that with his guidance, the Bronze Bomber can avenge his defeat by the Gypsy King.

Wilder triggered a rematch clause and the pair must fight before February 2021, with the WBC ordering Fury to defend his belt against countryman Dillian Whyte by that deadline.

Mayweather had during a Q & A session on his UK tour said, ‘If I train him I can teach him how to win.’

Mayweather has remained supportive of Wilder even after his humbling defeat to Fury, tweeting after the loss, ‘Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community, we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!’

Reacting to Mayweather’s statement, Fury threatened to smash Wilder when they finally get to meet, He tweeted, “@FloydMayweather

no matter what you teach him, I will smash him 😉”.

.@FloydMayweather no matter what you teach him, I will smash him 😉 pic.twitter.com/FQ6yK03zl7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 22, 2020



The referee had to end the match in the seventh round the last time both boxers met after Fury had Wilder bleeding from almost every part of his face.

