By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Education Commissioner, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, has stated that the state had not recorded any COVID-19 case among students of exit classes who recently returned to school for their WEAC examinations.

He said the state government was closely monitoring all the students both in private and government schools to ensure that the state was not caught off guard.

Prof. Ityavyar who made the disclosure at the commissioning of a borehole donated to Government College Makurdi by a set ‘94 student of the school, Dr Bitrus Chagwa said the Government was also ensuring strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols in the schools.

While commending the donor for the gesture, Professor Ityavyar urged old students and alumni of schools to make it a point of duty to always assist their alma mater.

Class Governor of the Makurdi Old Boys Association, MOBA set ‘94, Mr. Paul Tion appealed to the state government to check activities of private developers who were encroaching the land of the school promising that his set would always render support to the school.

The donor, Dr Chagwa who said the donation of the 90-metre borehole was a token of appreciation to a school that moulded and nurtured him in his teenage years appealed to others to also give back to their schools.

The principal of the School, Mrs Agnes Lang who noted that the school had produced Governors, federal and state lawmakers, professionals and successful businessmen appealed to old students of the college to assist the school tackle some of her challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

