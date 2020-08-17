NMA set to tackle medical quackery, restore dignity for quality healthcare

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says it will tackle the issue of medical quackery toward assuring citizens of quality healthcare delivery, both in the private and public health facilities.

Dr Adetunji Adenekan, Chairman of the association in Lagos State, made the assertion on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while giving details of the association’s programmes for the next two years.

Adenekan was on Aug.6 elected as the new Chairman of the Lagos NMA to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

READ ALSO: Lagos NMA elects new officers

Adenekan complained that medical quackery had become an ugly trend which could lead to a long chain of terrible consequences for the health sector, if not decisively addressed.

According to him, the new executive will deal with medical quackery and restore the dignity and pride of the medical profession in Lagos State.

“We intend to leave a lasting legacy through more responsive and inclusive governance that would impact, not only the medical professionals but also the citizens of Lagos.

“We aim to ensure that the health, security, and welfare of members are germane in all that we do.

“We would work with all relevant stakeholders amicably toward driving the health of Lagos citizens to an enviable standard,” he said.

Adenekan disclosed that NMA would organise a health summit that would converge all relevant stakeholders to develop a strategic document that would be used to drive quality healthcare and development in the state’s health sector.

He added that more collaboration between the association and private organisations would be forged, and measures that would restore values to the pockets of medical professionals would be initiated.

The NMA leader emphasised that the association would strengthen collaboration with security agencies like the Nigeria Police on issues bordering on the lives and safety of its members.

“My team will work on an initiative that would stop the harassment of medical doctors, and also partner with telecommunication companies to have dedicated lines that doctors can call if they are confronted with any issue of harassment,” he said.

Adenekan said that his team would work on improving the welfare of members to reduce brain drain and medical tourism to other states and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: