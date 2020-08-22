NMA commends Wike over efforts in fight against covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…Demands establishment of health desk in Rivers assembly

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has passed vote of confidence on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his effort in containing community spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

NMA has demanded the setting up of a health desk in the Rivers State House of Assembly to enable medical doctors make contributions in health bills.

Prof. Alikor Chizindu, the Chairman of NMA, Rivers State, in his maiden press conference as the new NMA chairman of the branch said the essence of setting up of the health desk in the was to improve on the health policies of the state.

Chizindu said: “In the next two years, we intend to build a more socially relevant NMA in the state. We want to go into Advocacy for the health of the people.

“We want to partner relevant stakeholders to within and outside the health profession to tackle the issues of quackery in the state and give attention to the welfare of our members.

“We want to establish a legislative desk in the State Assembly so we can be able to make contributions in health bills that will better place the sector of the state.”

Chizindu, however, passed vote of confidence on the governor of the state for his efforts to contain the community spread of Covid-19, noting that NMA would work closely with Government of the state to reposition the health sector.

He said: “I want to commend and pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of the state , Chief Nyesom Wike, for his passionate drive and commitment in building the health sector.

“We want to commend him for the zest he brought in, in the fight against covid-19. If not for his actions, the state would have been taken over by the virus.”

