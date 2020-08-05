NLPGA stresses safety as Nigeria records another gas explosion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has again stressed on safety as Nigeria records another gas explosion in Lagos.

The latest incident took place at Inua Mohammed Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo, while an unnamed technician was trying to set up his oxyacetylene flame (popularly known as cabad’s cylinder).

However, in a document obtained from the NLPGA, yesterday, the Association, which has Mr Nuhu Yakubu as President, stated: “We acknowledge the recent tragedy and loss of life on which we commiserate with the families of the bereaved. However, we wish to stress that Oxyacetylene gas is not the same as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). LPG, commonly known as cooking gas, is a group of flammable hydrocarbon gases that are liquefied through pressurisation and mostly used as fuel. It is a reliable and affordable source of clean fuel with its attendant advantages to health, environment as well as the economy.”

“In spite of the enormous gas reserves in Nigeria estimated at over 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), and Nigeria being the highest net exporter of gas, Nigeria has the lowest per capita consumption with a significant gap in the penetration across the country.”

Continuing, it stated: “A major contributing factor to low adoption and/or acceptance of LPG as a better and cheaper source of clean fuel is the Safety concerns and several cases of fire incidences associated with use and handling of flammable gases, including LPG. No doubt, considerable and deliberate steps as to training and awareness about LPG (and other flammable gases) is integral to having a viable, sustainable LPG businesses operation, a safe environment and reduction if not eradicated system for cases of fire incidents.”

Specifically referring to its Masterclass, held in Lagos on July 21, 2020, and moderated by the Executive Secretary, NLPGA, Mr Olakunle Oyebanjo, it stated: “The NLPGA Safety Masterclass Series seeks to provide both virtual and on-site training to LPG (and flammable gas) business owners, operators, staff, government ministries, departments, agencies and the general public the requisite competencies and certificates for safe use and handling of LPG.”

It added: “Polls taken at the webinar revealed that most of the participants acknowledged that government policy and regulation contribute to the barriers to potential LPG Market Growth in Nigeria. The polls equally revealed that awareness, public knowledge and sensitisation of the populace on the safety, health and environmental benefits of LPG in Nigeria was considered one of the most effective ways of increasing and deepening LPG use and penetration respectively.”

The event had Mr. Rasaq Oyenola – Head of Safety NLPGA, Mrs. Sebilat Quadri, Deputy Trading Manager, Gas Terminalling & Executive Secretary, WINLPG and Mr Adelekan Ademiluyi, Business Development Manager, Quaint Agencies as speakers.

Previously, the acting coordinator, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, had said: “The Lagos explosion led to the death of three persons and rescue of two. One was immediately resuscitated while the other is a hospital with severe burns. Seven shops were partially affected.”

