The newly-appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nigeria LNG Limited formally assumed duty on Sunday, following a ceremony at the Corporate Head Office of the company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, noted that the event was witnessed by the Managing Director of the Company, Tony Attah; Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu; General Counsel/Company Secretary, Mr. Aka Nwokedi, among others.

It added that at the occasion, the outgoing Chairman, Chief Osobonye LongJohn, handed over to Dr. Edmund M. Daukoru after the conclusion of normal board protocols and processes to facilitate the formal appointment and consequent handover process.

Dr. Daukoru is a former Minister of State for Energy and former Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Also joining the board as directors are Engr. Henry Obih and Dr. Rabiu Suleiman, who took over from outgoing directors, Chief Cordelia Agboti and Ambassador Bagudu Hirse.

Engr. Obih is a former Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, while Dr. Rabiu was also formerly Group Executive Director at the Corporation and Senior Technical Adviser to Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on Gas, Power, Refinery and Downstream Infrastructure.

