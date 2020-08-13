NJC okays appointment of 22 Judges, receives notification of death of 6 others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended the appointment of 22 Judicial Officers as Justices of the Supreme Court, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal.

The Council which is presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a statement on Thursday, said the recommendation followed a Report of its Interview Committee, which was considered at its 2nd Virtual Meeting that held on August 11 and 12.

Aside receiving the final report of its Judicial Ethics Committee and other Ad-Hoc Committees, the NJC, said it was also notified of the retirement of 13 Judges as well as death of six Judges of States High Courts and Sharia Court of Appeal.

According to the statement that was signed by NJC’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, the legal body equally considered the Report of its Investigation Committee on allegation of misconduct made against Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“At the end of deliberation, the Plenary resolved to issue warning letter to Hon. Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory following its findings on the petition written against him by Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, OON, that His Lordship refused to release a copy of Judgment delivered to the petitioner within the constitutionally prescribed period of seven (7) days.

“In the same vein, Council also dismissed a petition written by Mrs Ademujimi Adenike Nancy against Hon. Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi for want of merit.

“Council also considered the Report of Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on petitions written against the following sixteen (16) Judicial Officers and dismissed the allegations levelled against Hon. Justice Ayodele Daramola, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Sulyman Kawu, Chief Judge, Kwara State, Hon. Justices I. N. Oweibo, Hadiza R. Shagari, Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa all of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justices B. A. Oke-Lawal, O. A. Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, Hon. Justice Augusta Uche Kingsley-Chukwu, High Court of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Mustapha A. Ramat, High Court, Nasarawa State, Hon. Justices M. M. Ladan, Muhammed Lawal Bello both of the High Court of Kaduna State, Hon. Justice Adamu M. Kafin Madaki, High Court of Bauchi State, Hon. Justice L. M. Boufini, High Court, Bayelsa State and Hon. Kadi Goni Kur, Sharia Court of Appeal, Borno State for either lacking in merit or being subjudice.

“Similarly, at the Meeting, Council considered the Report of its Interview Committee and recommended twenty-two (22) Judicial Officers as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal”, the statement further read.

