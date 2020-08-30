NIPOST promotes 74 senior staff

Kindly Share This Story:

…Issues Commemorative Postage Service

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions exams conducted for eligible officers of the organization by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Amongst those promoted were 4 Deputy Directors who were elevated to the substantive rank of Director.

Others affected in the exercise includes 23 Assistant Directors, who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Directors, while 48 officers on Grade levels 14 were promoted to the ranks of Asst. Directors respectively.

According to the Chairman of the Governing Board, Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, the exercise would be held annually and assured that all eligible staff will be given the opportunity to partake in both the written and oral interviews in subsequent promotion exercises.

She stressed that promotion is not only a mark of encouragement to the staff but a key motivator to bringing out the best in human capital of any organization and that she will do her best to support NIPOST Management in pursuit of her noble objectives.

While congratulating the officers for their outstanding performances during the exercise, the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi charged the beneficiaries to bring to bear their wealth of experiences in contributing to the progress and development of the organization.

He also charged them to help in fashioning out areas that would improve on efforts of the organization to provide efficient and effective services to our esteemed customers.

In another development, the Nigerian Postal Service in conjunction with the Bangladesh High Commission issued a set of Commemorative Postage Stamps in honour of the Bangladesh Father of nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a Statesman.

Speaking at the launch at the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adewusi described the commemorative Stamp is a gesture of Nigeria in strengthening the already affable relationship between the two countries.

Commemorative Stamps in this context is a historic piece of philatelic material that will travel beyond the shores of issuing country, particularly depicting a great politician and statesman.

Nigeria issued its first postage stamp in 1874, about 146 years ago, a concept that has continued to grow and expand to include collaboration between countries.

The Stamp which comes in a single denomination of N100.00 is now available for purchase at all post offices across Nigeria and at the Nigerian Philatelic Bureau, Marina, Lagos.

VANGUARD

