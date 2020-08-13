Ninalowo’s appointment as LASU Governing Council Chair, divine —Okebukola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Chairman of Council, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Distinguished Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, has congratulated Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo on his well-deserved re-appointment as Chairman, Lagos State University Governing Council.

In the congratulatory letter, Prof. Okebukola highly commended the immediate past Council of Lagos State University under the watch of Prof. Ninalowo.

His words “…the landmark, unprecedented achievements of Council during your first term in office are testament to your leadership qualities as LASU witnessed tremendous growth in academic and physical development, and the community enjoyed rare peace.”

He added that Prof. Ninalowo’s deep understanding of the dynamics of Nigerian university system added turbo thrust to his leading Council under the supreme guidance of God to break traditional barriers to progress of the university.

According to the former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, the LASU Community is aware that the climate which allowed Prof. Ninalowo’s Council to blaze trails would not have pervaded if he did not have Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, as Vice Chancellor.

He described Prof. Fagbohun as a rare scholar and university administrator who is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best Vice Chancellor in the 36 year history of LASU, “…the Ninalowo – Fagbohun combination with divine guidance turned out to be the LASU elixir for success.” he affirmed.

He prayed for a worthy successor to Prof. Fagbohun as Vice Chancellor so that the elixir for success which the LASU Community is basking in would not go sour.

