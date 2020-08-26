NIJ: Abiodun lauds Aremo Osoba’s appointment as chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the appointment of former Governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

Gov Abiodun believes it as a true call to service and one suitable enough to be described fittingly as fixing a round peg in a round hole.

Chief Osoba, according to Governor Abiodun, spent his most productive years as a respected member of the fourth estate and established a reputation for diligent and responsible journalism.

“Even when not in active practice still sees himself, first as a reporter before anything else and keeps mentoring younger professionals. Yes, he has been a decorated administrator, statesman, and boardroom guru, but journalism remains his primary constituency and flows in his bloodstream”, the governor says.

He adds that: “It is a tribute to the undying reportorial excellence and acknowledgment of his prowess that Chief Osoba was unanimously adopted by a council peopled by the best and brightest across all sections of the media.”

Gov. Abiodun wishes to thank the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka, and his ThisDay counterpart, Prince Nduka Obaigbena for their support and solidarity for the new NIJ council chairman, saying, “Baba Osoba will see this a true call to service”.

Said Gov Abiodun: “Coming from these veterans, it is clearly redemption time for NIJ to reposition journalism training and practice. I have no reservations whatsoever that Chief Osoba will provide that leadership and the successor generation of journalists will be better for it”

He calls on the Management and staff if NIJ to be prepared for a renaissance.

Aremo Osoba has Mr Ray Ekpu, another outstanding journalist, as his deputy.

Osoba is returning to the NIJ Governing Council chair he occupied 30 years ago. He is a first-class reporter who had many scoops and exclusive investigative reports to his credit. He was also a well-known media manager before his foray in politics.

