Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria’s records drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 288

On 8:00 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria's records drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 288

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Monday, recorded a drop in the number of COVID-19 daily confirmed cases with 288 new cases.

The 288 fresh cases of confirmed cases were reported in 15 states of the federation.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, eight people died of the virus on Monday, March 3.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Edo Govt worries over rising fatalities as death toll rises to 72

The NCDC, in its daily update on laboratory-confirmed cases, listed the 15 states to include Lagos-88, Kwara-33  Osun-27, FCT-25, Enugu-25, Abia-20, Kaduna-17, Plateau-13, Rivers-13, Delta-10, Gombe-8, Ogun-4, Oyo-3, Katsina-1, and Bauchi-1.

“Till date, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 44,129; 20,663 discharged and 896 deaths.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!