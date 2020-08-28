Nigeria’s curriculum must be reviewed to meet Global Standards – Adenike Okudoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ekaette Bassey

Renowned educationist Mrs Adenike Okudoh, has advised education stakeholders on the urgent need to revisit, review and reshape Nigeria’s curriculum to align with the fast-evolving world, so that Nigerian children will remain relevant in the global space.

Mrs Okudoh, who is the Director of Lagos’s foremost academic institution, Queensland Academy, believes that using the two powerful tools of Education & required Entrepreneurial skills, the Nigerian students will remain socio-economically relevant especially in the 21st century. This is what has formed the basis of the curriculum run at Queensland Academy and have birthed several amazing testimonies from current and ex-students of the school.

Speaking on the future of work at the recent Entrepreneurship Summit on Zoom, Mrs Okudoh said that in sub-Saharan Africa and in the poor countries around the world, 75 million jobs will cease to exist in the next 10 years.

The new jobs that would evolve will require new skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, creative thinking, team bonding and the likes. The Nigerian child needs to be equipped with these skills through quality entrepreneurial education within our schools which goes beyond mere skill acquisition programmes.

“Globally, companies are more interested in employing people who have these required skills rather just the certificates. In fact in the next few years, certificates will become more and less relevant. The employability of the Nigerian students will therefore depend on the skills they can bring to the table.

Hence, there is no gainsaying that the future of the work place is rapidly changing and the big question is if our education system is preparing our children for this place. This is a cause for concern to all stakeholders in the Nigerian education space. The Nigerian child must be future ready.

Vanguard

