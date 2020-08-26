Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Nigerian Academics in the UK, ANAUK, has appealed to good-spirited Nigerians to assist in the provision of support for self-sponsored Nigerians in universities in the UK.

In a statement by the President of the association, Adedamola Aminu, and its PRO, Gbemiga Adeniji, the association said such support will help cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the students.

The statement read in part: “At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students experienced severe financial hardship due to their inability to work.

ALSO READ:

“They got little or no support from their families and educational institutions. In response to their plight, the association supported a number of these students through the Oluremi Tinubu Hardship Fund with over N2 million.

“However, many students still require financial assistance as their circumstances are yet to improve due to the slow pace of economic recovery and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“In this regard, we are appealing to well-meaning individuals and organisations for donations to enable us to provide support for more students during this difficult period.

“Interested donors should please contact the President, Aminu, or its Secretary, Dr Toyin Coker,” the ANAUK statement noted.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: