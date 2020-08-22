Nigerian youth must pursue their dream passionately – Khaleed, Afrobeats singer

Kindly Share This Story:

…Releases his long-awaited single titled Jeje

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian-UK born talented Afrobeats singer, Khalid Suleiman Chibuikem better known as Khaleed has encouraged Nigerian youth be resilient and focused in pursing their dreams as their efforts will definitely pay off one day.

Speaking during the release of his single titled “Jeje”, Khaleed said that although the environment may be challenging, with determination success is certain.

He expounded, “The beginning of successful journey may be challenging but with positive mind success is inevitable.”

READ ALSO :

While expressing that he stormed the music industry in 2017, he dropped his first project in 2020 titled “Energy” an Ep of Five Tracks-”E sé” , ”Odo” , ”Choko” , ”Tell you” and ”Baby”.

Other singles he has to his name are, ”Can’t hear you” , ”Jó” and ”Maya” which gained a lot of traction.

His latest song “Jeje”, which is full of vibes is about a girl he professed love to. “I recorded “Jeje” in July 2020. It was produced by Skool Beatz & Dani Silva.”

Currently, Khaleed has been signed to Legendary Sound Entertainment.

“I am into afrobeats in which the likes of Davido, Zlatan and other artistes are my source of motivation. I look forward to collaborating with these two great artistes one day.”

Khaleed, who is studying International Law and Diplomacy at Babcock University, is a London-born Nigerian singer, song writer and performing Art. He says, “I was born in Tottenham, UK, and raised in Benin city, Edo state, Nigeria”.

Although he hit the music scene in 2017, the soulful singer has his music career dated back to secondary school where he made his debut as a member of the music group TM World. khaleedthefirst on instagram.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: