Nigerian singer, Oluwakuwait reveals big dream to win grammys

Afro-beat singer, Edisemi Oromoni popularly known as Oluwakuwait is looking confident after the release of his single, “Pito”. The South Africa based singer has revealed that he is aiming for the holy grail of global music, the Grammys.

The Kuwaitians Music singer who is working to release his EP has a tunnel-vision ambition on where he wants to take his music. According to him, “I have only one dream and that is to win the Grammy’s”.

Born August 1, 1990, Oluwakuwait is also a producer and choreographer, and the founder of Truth or Dare Records. The Warri bred singer is now poised to pushing his music career out of Cape Town, South Africa where he now resides.

According to him, his new single “Pito” “is actually a local street drink that women hawk in the streets. The drink is usually served in a sachet. Basically, I try to liken the sweetness of my love interest to the drink. We sang this to praise all our beautiful black women”.

Oluwakuwait has been inspired by a slew of artists from America, South Africa and Nigeria. Afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti tops the list followed by Black Coffee, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Khaled and DJ Spinall.

Speaking on his style, he revealed “My style is fresh, urban and trendy. I really love where Afrobeats is at right now. We are really dictating the taste of music on a global stage. Foreign artistes are beginning to sample Nigerian content and not just classic Nigerian content but also contemporary and new Nigerian music. Songs by Burna Boy and Wizkid, for example, are being sampled by top American and British musicians”.

In the build-up to the release of his EP, the singer has worked with Blaq Jerzee, Teni and Ice Prince. He acknowledges the chemistry the artistes, “It’s really an honour to have worked with some of these amazing artists, they are all kings and queens. I am more inspired by their work ethics. They have all achieved a lot and they still strive to do more. Working with Blaq Jerzee was one of my favourite experiences, he’s extremely talented and always has some much music ready to go, he can never run out of songs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

