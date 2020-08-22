Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, returns from medical treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Nigerian First Lady, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has returned to Nigeria after spending few weeks in the United Arab Emirates, UAE for medical treatment.

It was gathered that the First Lady left Nigeria immediately after the Eid prayers as a result of a neck problem.

Dr Aisha Buhari in a statement she personally signed on Saturday thanked Nigerians for their prayers while she was away for medical treatment.

She said on her way back to back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

The statement read, “I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE). I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

” I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.

” I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020, to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

