Nigerian DJ makes history in Miami

Nigeria-born, US-based DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu has made history by being the first man with the vision to open a lounge in Miami, Florida, USA to cater to the needs of Nigerians, Africans and the Caribbeans.

The kid glove treatment expected from the lounge christened “Savor” goes beyond serving delicious foods and hookah. The big idea is to also promote the pop cultures of the native black people from these regions in particular.

DJ Dozzy Ross who is originally from Anambra State, now based in Miami has been recognized as one of the pioneers of the Afrobeats movement to the United States and the world.

He explained how he did that in an interview.

“After practicing my craft in the hip hop and American music scene, I decided to take my craft to the international scene. Hence I’m one of the pioneers of the afrobeats movement. I started bringing afrobeats artists to Atlanta and all over the USA for concerts and events in 2014 and was nominated at the 2015 Afrimma awards in Dallas as the best African DJ in the USA.”

He has worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wizkid, Runtown, Skales, Timaya, Psquare , Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, to name a few. Also, he worked with Akon and went on tour with him for his USA tour 2017.

“Technically, I’m bridging the gap between Afrobeats and hip hop. In America prior to 2014, you could go to nightclubs including African clubs and not hear African music. We channeled the movement. As a DJ, I was among the first group of DJs who kept playing Afrobeats songs to different crowds. Blacks, Whites and Latinos until they became open to our music. Now, you can’t go to any club or event in America without the DJs playing Afrobeats songs, including hip hop. Now we are accepted in general as the new trend over here,” he was quoted in an interview with a Nigerian newspaper.

With the launch of the Savor Lounge, DJ Dozzy Ross is only fanning the embers of the fire he had helped start by creating a platform for it to explode.

Vanguard

