Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigerian-born, Kaycee Madu, appointed Canada’s Minister of Justice

On 1:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kaycee Madu (R)

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerian-born, Kaycee Madu, has been appointed as Canada’s new minister of justice. Madu is also the first Black Man to occupy either Provincial or Federal Justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the country.

According to report, Madu was born and raised in southeastern Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001. He and his wife moved to Canada in 2005. They have three children.

Announcing his appointment, the MLA for Edmonton-South West and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General stated on his twitter page; “Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have.”

Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, elevated Madu to the position of the minister of justice from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer deployed to economic portfolio, according to Canada’s CBC report.

ALSO READ: Akinwuni Adesina reelected AfDB president

His appointment was celebrated by some in Canada’s Alberta Black community as a way to bring needed perspective to the nations justice system.

Kenney described Madu as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role,”  while saying; “I’m excited to have him in that position.”

Madu, who has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta, was first elected as a Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLA) in the April 2019 general election.

Dunia Nur, president of the Edmonton-based African Canadian Civic Engagement Council, said Madu has become a role model for the community.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its congratulatory message posted on Twitter noted; “Kaycee Madu is a Canadian politician who was elected in the 2019 Alberta general election to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the electoral district of Edmonton-South West.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!